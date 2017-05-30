Vorhees Div. II Player of the Year; Liles 1st Team All-Ohio

The Wapakoneta baseball team is one that keeps getting hits even after its season ended.

The Redskins added three more figurative hits to the 2017 scorebook as the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association has named Maddux Liles and Manny Vorhees to the Division II All-Ohio First Team, with Vorhees sharing the Player of the Year honors with Celina’s Seth Lonsway. The third honor or “hit” was recorded by Redskins head coach Jason Brandt, who was tagged by his peers as being the Ohio Div. II Coach of the Year.

Brandt led the Redskins to a 20-4 record, a No. 1 ranking in the final OHSBCA baseball poll, a berth in the Div. II district finals and their first Western Buckeye League baseball championship in 21 years.

It was hard to make a case against naming Vorhees as Player of the Year. He didn’t just go 8-0 on the mound for the Redskins, he allowed only three earned runs in over 44 innings for a sick 0.47 ERA, while allowing the opposition to a dinky .146 batting average, allowing a hit roughly every other inning. While he plunked 12 batters, he only walked 14 and struck out 55 of the 183 batters he faced. Vorhees also did it with the glove as he didn’t make an error in 97 total chances.

Liles made the All-Ohio First Team team as a utility player, meaning that he made noise in the field, at the plate and on the mound. With a stick in his hand, Liles batted .378, collected 28 hits, swatted three homers and knocked in 18 RBI. He also scored 30 runs and went 25-for-26 in stolen base attempts, closing the season with a marvelous 1.250 OPS. On the mound, Liles pitched 24 innings in seven appearances, closing with a fine 2.30 ERA and a 2-1 record.