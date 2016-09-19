Volunteers fan out for Servants Day

The Wapakoneta Area Ministerial Association held its annual Servants Day on Saturday, with volunteers fanning out across the area to help make repairs for those in need.

Typical jobs included painting, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry and yard work.

Those requesting assistance submitted an application that was due at the end of August.

The volunteers worked at approximately 35 sites this year, typical of previous years. Since the initiative began in 2010, more than 700 volunteers have worked at nearly 200 sites.

