Village Okays WAEDC dues

CRIDERSVILLE — The Village of Cridersville met in regular session Monday and the biggest topic of the night was whether to remain a member of the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council.

The village agreed to pay the remaining $1,925 of the current membership fee in a 3-2 vote. This will allow them to keep their full membership and a seat on the WAEDC council.

The council also held the Landon Hall sign dedication. Hall won a 2017 state title in wrestling. There were six signs produced that will be placed at all of the entrances to the village.

The council was then updated on the progress of the gun club annexation. According to Jarid Kohlrieser they are receiving updates every day and expect the council to be able to start making the necessary amendments to zoning codes to permit such a business as soon as the next council meeting. Cridersville Chief of Police John Drake informed council they will...

