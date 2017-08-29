Village mulls utility policy for renters

The Waynesfield Village Council met in regular session Monday and welcomed guest speaker Lisa Nickles, who addressed the council with concerns regarding tenant utilities.

Under the current system the village can make payment arrangements with customers, including tenants, that allows them to make payments on utilities that are behind. In case of tenants, if the tenant leaves the property still owing the money it falls to the property owner to pay the money owed or the village will assess it to their property tax.

Nickles believes the village should not allow a tenant to get the credit to pay the bill over time without the property owner's knowledge and/or approval. The village said they would work with the property owners to come up with a viable solution to this issue.

Village Administrator Fred Rowe asked council to pass a resolution that would allow Heath Hendrickson to be moved to a class A from a class B due to performance and his pay to be based on that pay range. Rowe also asked the council to hire a new person at a class A classification and be given the opportunity to go to school to get the requirements to be a class A in village maintenance. Council approved the request.

Waynesfield Police Chief Nathan Motter reported to council that they are having an increased presence at the school and the students are becoming accustomed to seeing officers there. He also reported an increase in narcotic cases throughout different agencies. He said he has personally seen methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, pentanol and heroin with the largest increase being Methamphetamines and cocaine. Motter also informed council that in conjunction with the Auglaize County Prosecutor's office, the law enforcement agencies are updating their reporting programs which will allow them to upload reports, video and pictures directly to the prosecutor's office . . .

For more, pick up Tuesday's copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.