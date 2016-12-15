Village mulls building upgrades

The Village Council heard its first report from its newly appointed code enforcement officer at Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting.

Paul Robbins said 11 residents were tagged for various violations of the village’s ordinances. Most were for trash buildup or having unregistered vehicles. Robbins said those residents have until Dec. 30 to comply.

Mayor Tim Detty brought up several items council may want to consider as the 2017 budget is set. Suggestions are a new door for the west side, siding and sidewalks for the village hall and a new roll up door and part of the cement floor for the former bus garage.

The Village Council meets next on Jan. 11 at the village hall.

