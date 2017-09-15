Village councilors get taste of zoning

The village council on Wednesday moved forward with having zoning introduced in the village.

Andy Shuman with Choice One Engineering, Sidney, brought binders containing a first draft of what zoning regulations would like like. Each council member was given a binder and was asked to review it so Shuman could collect their comments at the next council meeting on Oct. 11.

Mayor Tim Detty said he will probably call en emergency council meeting sometime before the regular meeting to serve as a workshop in which they could discuss the regulations.

The village set aside $2,500 at the August meeting to have Choice One create zoning regulations for the village.

One councilor at that August meeting, Lee Ann Rich, voted against the measure

“I’ve never been a fan of zoning. We can use our ordinances or create new ones to address issues,” Councilor Lee Ann Rich said at the August meeting, adding that, “People move to Buckland because we don’t have zoning. They like that." . . .

