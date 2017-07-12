Village council mulls land deal

BOTKINS –– Botkins Village Council met in regular session Tuesday evening to discuss various topics affecting the village. One of the main topics of the night was a visit by a representative from the Botkins Investment Group, LLC.

The council discussed accepting a possible payment plan from the group for a nearly two acre parcel of land in the investment park. Council was receptive to the idea of payments but must refer to the Botkins Community Improvement Corporation, which meets on Monday. There are some legal matters that need attended to prior to sale but council was receptive to the idea of selling the property.

The board also heard a request from the the police department for a contract to purchase a program which will cost the village around $50 this year and in two to three years nearly $1,400. This program allows the police to stay updated on all new policies and training faster and easier. As of now the council was not willing to purchase this program. They also discussed the possibility of replacing the overhead flashing stop light with a lighted stop sign. Council suggested looking into the cost of the switch. The lighted stop light would be solar powered to alleviate electrical cost.

Randy Purdy, village administrator, updated the board on...

