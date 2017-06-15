Village amends rules on buildings, fences

The Village Council on Wednesday authorized Mayor Tim Detty to enter into a contract with Cridersville Fire Department for EMS services. The contract will be for $1,200, the same as the 2016 and 2015 contracts.

Council also amended a previous ordnance regarding perimeters and rules for buildings, fences, trees or shrubbery within the village, referring to the latter along property lines. Detty explained that existing growth is grandfathered in. The amendment allows for a $150 fine for violation.

Council also allowed an addition to the cost of residing the Village Hall to allow for the addition of a 10-foot wide by 12-foot long enclosed awning at the front entrance at a cost of $1,600. At present...

