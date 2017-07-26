Village allows alcohol at tournament

The village council met in regular session Tuesday evening and Heard and adopted Ordinance 17-26 which allows the consumption of alcoholic beverages in certain designated areas within Cole field during the annual whiffle ball tournament.

The board also passed a motion to allow Tammy Granger to sign a promissory note for the water treatment plant project and also a motion allowing Randy Purdy, village administrator, to sign and accept the loan and grant agreement. The grant was applied for last year and is from the Ohio Public Works Commission and is for 30 years. The water treatment plant project must begin inside of a year.

In other business a representative from Buckeye Electric visited council to inform them they may be willing to purchase some land inside the village. The plans are as yet undecided.

The police department is receiving training on analyzing statements and...

