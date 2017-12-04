Victim killed by train identified

A pedestrian struck and killed by a CSX freight train Friday evening at the East Auglaize Street crossing has been identified.

Kimberly Simpson, 32, of Wapakoneta, was struck and killed by the train at approximately 5:24 p.m.

Other than the release of the victim’s identification, there was no further information on the incident Monday morning.

Wapakoneta Police Chief Calvin Schneider issued a news release Friday evening stating “Officers arrived within a minute of being notified and found Simpson to be deceased.”

The release went on to say that “The investigation is on-going but there are no indications of foul playand that officers were still getting statements from witnesses.”

Schneider said the department received assistance in this investigation by the CSX Police, the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, the Highway Patrol and the Wapakoneta Fire Department.

A CSX spokesperson said Friday the train was headed to Cincinnati with 83 loaded cars, 13 empty cars and four locomotives.

