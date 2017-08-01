VFW car show adds new twist

VFW post 8445 in Wapakoneta will he holding its fifth annual auto show Saturday, with a new twist. Among favorites like classic cars, muscle cars and motorcycles, the show will now feature antique tractors.

The tractors must be 1959 or older but there is no year limitation on the cars trucks, vans or motorcycles. The show will also feature a live DJ, 50-50 drawing and door prizes with dash plaques awarded to the first 100 participants. According to Craig Link, junior vise commander for the post and co-chairman of the event, the show is participant judged. Registration begins at 9 a.m. until noon with a $10 registration fee. The show concludes at 3 p.m. with trophy presentation. There are 48 trophies in all with the top 45 receiving trophies including commander's choice, car club, motorcycle, van, truck, new car-1995 or newer, and antique tractor. All proceeds go to benefit the VFW color guard.

The color guard are a self sustaining unit that pays tribute to veterans at many different events. The main purpose is to give military honors to veterans at their funerals. Whether it’s 20 degrees below zero or 120 degrees, the color guard will be there to respect and honor the veteran and their families. There is no charge for their services as they are honored to do so. The funds raised will help replace items the color guard needs to go about their duties.

Kitchen manager Richard Balonier promises to have coffee and donuts available at 9 a.m. along with pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers/cheeseburgers, home cut french fries, baked beans, hot dogs, chili dogs, and chips available after 11 a.m. Beverages will also be available...

