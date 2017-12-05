Veterans join together to help others

For several years, three of the local veterans organizations have been providing a meal and a bit of Christmas to area disabled veterans.

This year’s event was held Monday at the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445, its home for the past couple of years.

“It used to be held at the American Legion,” said AMVETS Auxiliary President Peg Hance, “until it got too crowded.”

AMVETS, the American Legion and the VFW team up to organize the event.

“That’s important,” VFW Post Commander Delmar Merricle said. “The fact that the three organizations work together for not one, but two events each year is great.

The three organizations put on a version of the event the last Monday of June in celebration of the July 4th holiday.

“It’s just like this with dinner, but without the gifts,” Hance said. “The hall is all decorated for the fourth.”

Monday’s event was started by the manager at the American Legion,” Hance said. “He was working with the mentally challenged vets in Lima and used to deliver meals for them. Eventually, weather became a concern and it was moved inside. That’s when it grew and had to move.”

In addition to a dinner, those present also received gift bags and could pick up needed clothing set up on four tables at...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.