Vendors flock to new venue

Vendors made their way out to Quellhorst Farm, near Buckland, on Saturday to take in Auglaize County’s newest wedding venue.

Area businesses set up stalls throughout the venue, and future brides and grooms waded through the crowd, picking up information on cake decorators, DJs, party buses, and even honeymoons.

The event was the Grand Opening for the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce’s newest member.

Quellhorst Farm Venue, which was featured last week in the Wapakoneta Daily News, is a 200 seat event space, now available for rental. The newly renovated barn includes two large opens areas, a soon to be completed kitchen, a loft, and an acre of usable land behind the barn.

Melissa Carlin, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

Pam Quellhorst, one of the owners of the property, sought out the Chamber and Carlin's help when planning...