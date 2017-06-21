Vandalism expands beyond city parks

Over the past few months the weather has gotten a lot nicer, people are spending more time outdoors and plenty of kids have plenty of time on their hands. Places like the parks are destinations for families, but there’s another side. Some youth get bored and try to invent ways to stave off that boredom and one of the ways is vandalism.

This year, not unlike other years, vandalism is on the rise. Over the past few months there have been at least 10 different reports of vandalism. These acts have mostly happened inside the parks but as of recently have spread to other sites.

Wapakoneta Police Chief Russel Hunlock and Wapakoneta Parks and Recreation supervisor Jack Hayzlett have seen this before. According to Hunlock and Hayzlett these types of activities comes in spurts...

