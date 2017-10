BOTKINS — The Botkins girls soccer team battled but were unable to come up with a way to score Thursday, as they lost 3-0 to Urbana in a Division III district tournament game at Botkins Park.

Botkins ends the year at 7-6-4. Coach Kendra Berryman said afterward, “It was a good season. It wasn’t our best game.”

