UPDATE: OSU attacker named

According to Ohio State University Public Safety Director Monica Moll, the attacker in Monday morning's incident on campus was Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an OSU student.

CNN reported that according to eyewitness testimony, the attacker drove a car into a group of pedestrians and then used a butcher knife to injure several people. WBNS 10 TV of Columbus reported that an OSU police officer shot and killed the attacker. No information on motive is available yet.

Nine people were injured from the attack with non-life threatening injuries.