Unofficial election results for a portion of the offices are as follows: R. Andrew Augsburger elected Municipal Court Judge; Gregg Ruppert and Brian Cossel will take seats on Wapakoneta City School District Board of Education; Timothy Detty elected Mayor of Buckland; Winners in the race for Buckland Village Council are: Jay Miller, Scott May, Savanna Freytag and Leann Rich; Winners on the race for Waynesfield Village Council are: Vicki Zimmerman, Scott Newland, Ronda Knox and Robert Evan Neeley. See Wednesday's Wapakoneta Daily News for complete results.