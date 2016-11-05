Turnovers sink Redskins

By: 
TOM STEPHENS
Sports Editor
Saturday, November 5, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH

After turning the ball over only five times all season, Wapakoneta turned it over five times against Trotwood Madison Saturday as the Redskins fell, 41-7, to the Rams in the OHSAA Div. III, Region 12 football playoff quarterfinals at Harmon Field.

Trotwood Madison advances in the tourney to play New Richmond next week, while St. Marys, a 42-8 winner over Belmont Saturday, advances to play top-seeded Franklin.

For the complete stories on both the Redskins and Roughriders quarterfinal games, pick up a copy of Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Here are Saturday's scores from around the area:

Div. III, Region 12
Trotwood Madison 41, Wapakoneta 7
St. Marys 42, Belmont 8
Franklin 41, Tipp 40
New Richmond 35, Mt. Healthy 33

Div. VII. Region 28
Covington 49, Hillcrest 0
Minster 33, Sidney Lehman 15
Ft. Recovery 58, Ada 21
Upper Scioto Valley 27, Troy Christian 21

Category: