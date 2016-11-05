Turnovers sink Redskins

After turning the ball over only five times all season, Wapakoneta turned it over five times against Trotwood Madison Saturday as the Redskins fell, 41-7, to the Rams in the OHSAA Div. III, Region 12 football playoff quarterfinals at Harmon Field.

Trotwood Madison advances in the tourney to play New Richmond next week, while St. Marys, a 42-8 winner over Belmont Saturday, advances to play top-seeded Franklin.

Here are Saturday's scores from around the area:

Div. III, Region 12

Trotwood Madison 41, Wapakoneta 7

St. Marys 42, Belmont 8

Franklin 41, Tipp 40

New Richmond 35, Mt. Healthy 33

Div. VII. Region 28

Covington 49, Hillcrest 0

Minster 33, Sidney Lehman 15

Ft. Recovery 58, Ada 21

Upper Scioto Valley 27, Troy Christian 21