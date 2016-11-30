Trojans match last year's SCAL win total

After winning but one Shelby County League girls basketball game last year, Botkins matched that total Tuesday with a 61-27 win at Fairlawn, while also improving to 2-0 on the season.

“We have two wins over two quality opponents,” Trojans head coach Mike Maurer said following the contest, “and we already have a league win, so that’s a step in the right direction.”

