Trojans' late surge falls short

Despite a huge comeback in the fourth quarter by the Botkins Trojans boys’ team, it didn’t prove to be quite enough as they fell to the Allen East Mustangs, 71-63, Monday night in varsity non-conference action.

Botkins’ Luke Bergman led all scorers with 25 points and Caleb Smelcer paced the Mustangs with 24 points.

“I would say the biggest difference tonight was that we weren’t ready to play,” said Botkins head coach Brett Meyer.

Read the full story in Tuesday's Wapakoneta Daily News.