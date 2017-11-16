Trial set for alleged rapist

A jury trial was set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20 for Jonah C. Brannon, of Wapakoneta. Brannon was charged in July with one count of rape, a first degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony for offenses that occurred on Oct. 25, 2016.

The court ordered the defendant to post $500,000 cash or surety with 10 percent privilege granted plus an own recognizance bond. Brannon shall have no contact or association directly or indirectly with the victim or any member of her family or have any contact with any minor females. Brannon's second pretrial was held Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m., wherein a final pretrial hearing was held at 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Two days are allowed for trial.

The remaining cases are listed in alphabetical order:

• Anthony Donovan Aldora, of St. Marys, was charged with...

