Tours draw from near and far

The Auglaize County Courthouse and the Wapakoneta Firehouse took part in the state initiative Ohio Open Doors even with open house event that was held on Sunday. Locals and out of towners got a chance to take a glance at the structure and layout of these two historical buildings.

In the firehouse, which has maintained the same structure for the past 130 years, was shown to visitors by the firemen, fire captain, and Fire Chief Tony Stinebaugh. Stinebaugh thought it was a great and surprising to see over 50 people of all ages stopping by to see the fire station.

“I didn’t expect to see as many people coming by. I was expecting people but just not as many,” said Stinebaugh.

Stinebaugh noticed that there were not only people of various ages but from various towns outside of Wapakoneta and even Auglaize County.

“I don’t know how far they’ve come but you can spot locals by them starting to say that they remember what it was like years ago,” said Stinebaugh.

