Tourism committee ponders projects

The Wapakoneta City Council’s Tourism Advisory Committee is ready to take applications for projects and wants to hold back a majority of the lodging tax for major enhancements undertaken by the committee itself.

Mayor Tom Stinebaugh reported that the lodging tax has generated more than $54,000 so far this year.

Stinebaugh suggested the committee use the funds to work on its own projects and hold off on taking applications.

A few of the enhancements the committee would consider undertaking are:

• Enhancements at Exits 110 and/or 111 on the interstate.

• Wayfaring signage throughout the city.

• Projects related to the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing.

• Replacement of the Neil Armstrong sign by the VFW entering Wapakoneta from the north.

