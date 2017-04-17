Tiger boys take 2nd at Minster Memorial

The Waynesfield-Goshen boys track and field team racked up 63 points and finished second out of 13 teams at the Minster Memorial Invitational Saturday, trailing only Versailles which ran away with the title by scoring 129.5 points. Minister won the girls division with a score of 127.5, followed by New Bremen and South Adams. The Waynesfield-Goshen girls came in last out of the 14 teams at the Invitational.

For more information about the meet, see Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.