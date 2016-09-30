Throwback for Christmas

While the temperature hovered in the mid 60s Thursday evening, the inside J. Marie’s Wood-Fired Kitchen and Drinks, the atmosphere was more like December.

The eatery, at 7 W. Auglaize St., was the scene of a special Throwback Thursday — special in that it took on a Christmas theme.

As in past Throwback Thursdays, the event featured guest bartenders, food and drink specials and donations based on special purchases.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Hometown Holiday.

As Christmas Music set the tone, a crowd gather quickly to enjoy food and drink at one of downtown Wapakoneta’s favorite venues.

Guest bartenders for event included Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, Safety-Service Director Chad Scott, Wapakoneta Fire Chief Tony Stinebaugh, Wapakoneta Family YMCA Executive Director Josh Little, Maeva Naylor, Chris Niekamp and Rex Katterheinrich. But they weren’t taking home any tips. All bartender tips went to CHH, along with $1 of every draft pour, 50 cents of every Throwback can and $2 of every “Reindeer” Pizza. A limited specialty keg, Hot Oh Helles, was brewed for the event by Moeller Brew Barn.

See the full story in the Friday, Sept. 30 edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.