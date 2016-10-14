Throwback aids refugee resettlement

A Throwback Thursday was held at J. Marie's Wood-Fired Kitchen and Drinks for Kitchen Patrol, an effort started up by Rachel Barber to assist refugees placed in Dayton and Cincinnati.

Cindy Colaprete, Tom Vehorn and Cindy Walkup worked as celebrity bartenders. The Throwback events involve a specialty pizza, from which a portion of the funds are donated to the cause. The Kitchen Patrol Throwback Thursday featured an Everything But the Kitchen Sink pizza.

A portion of the sale of beverages was also donated to the cause.

According to a press release, Kitchen Patrol was established by Barber in June and accepts donations of new and gently used kitchen items for the Catholic Service Agency to distribute to individuals and families being resettled in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

