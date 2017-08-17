Three new teachers return home

Three new teachers are returning to the place where their love for education began: Wapakoneta schools. These teachers are part of a group of nine educators who are ready to dive into the school year and show some Redskins pride.

Mike Bogan

Bogan will be teaching eighth and ninth grade science at the high school. He graduated from Wapakoneta High School in 2010 and from Marietta College in 2014.

The community will also see Bogan on the football field as the varsity assistant football coach. He said he accepted this position to impact the students in an extracurricular setting.

“Wapakoneta offered me so many things as a student and athlete,” Bogan said. “I felt that it was the right time to come back and give students the same positive experience that I had growing up.”

Amy Follin

Follin will be teaching visual art at both Wapakoneta High School and Cridersville. She graduated from Wapakoneta High School and then received her Bachelor's Degree from the. . .

To learn more about Wapakoneta's new teachers, pick up Thursday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.