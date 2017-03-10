Technology gives agency efficiency a boost

The Board of Health of the Auglaize County Health Department met Thursday to discuss updates from the past month.

To start off the meeting, Vital Statistics Local Registrar Beth Sanders gave the division program summary. Sanders said they did 194 certified birth certificates this month, which is up 50 from last year. They also issued 190 certified death certificates, which is up 67 from last February. Their online orders doubled from January to February.

The hospital has also become more technological, electronically registering the birth certificates beginning in January.

“It’s really helped for the families. They can get the birth certificates a lot faster,” Sanders said.

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.