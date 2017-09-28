Teams unite to battle cancer

At the beginning of each sporting event, an announcement is read about sportsmanship.

The volleyball teams from Wapakoneta and Elida recently united in a display of that.

Elida's coach, Traci Sneary, came to Kim Selvey, the Wapakoneta coach, with the proposal to raise money during their game last week for Warrior Mode.

Warrior Mode is an organization founded in July 2012 by Brad Keenan.

