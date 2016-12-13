Tax hike would focus on streets

The Wapakoneta City Council attempted to narrow down the focus of a proposed one half of one percent increase in the city’s income tax.

The city currently collects one percent on salaries and wages. The move would raise that to 1 1/2 percent.

The issues at hand are what to earmark the increase to and would the increase be five years, ten years in duration, or permanent.

Due to the complexity of the issue and the breadth of its scope, council decided to call a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night and invite the public to provide their input.

In a Committee of the Whole meeting, council acts as one large committee to discuss an issue. It is not a formal council meeting, thus no decisions could be made, nor action taken.

Only a handful of residents attended, however, those that spoke said they wanted the money to go to the visible part of the streets.

Councilors agreed further discussions on the issue will be needed, including at lease one more public meeting.

The timeline for getting the issue on the May ballot requires a resolution passed by council by the end of January.

