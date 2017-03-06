Talks continue on downtown grant

It appears City Councilors face a light agenda this evening when they meet for the first meeting of March in council chambers.

As of press time, there were no guest petitions listed on the agenda, however, petitioners do have up to close to meeting time to get their item on the agenda.

The Lands and Buildings Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m., just prior to the regular council meeting. No agenda was available in advance of that meeting. The committee is expected to continue its discussions with the Downtown Wapakoneta Partnership regarding a possible $300,000 grant for downtown improvements.

