Sweede ties school record; 'Skins win league opener

Tanner Sweede tied a school record for lowest nine-hole score, as he and the Wapakoneta Redskins defeated Thursday the Kenton Wildcats, one of the co-champions of the Western Buckeye League last year.

In a round that included four birdies, Sweede posted a 3-under-par 33 at Veterans Memorial Park in Kenton, a day after shooting an even-par 35 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles.

The final score was 161-182, giving the Redskins a win in their WBL opener for 2016.