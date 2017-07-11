Suspicious death investigated

Sheriff Al Solomon and Waynesfield Police Chief Nathan Motter announced details today of an ongoing death investigation.

On July 8, 2017, Waynesfield Township EMS found a 35-year-old female deceased inside her apartment. The female was identified as Erin M. Mulcahy.

Waynesfield Police and Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded and began an investigation.

Additional information will be released as we learn more and are able to report it. ” Sheriff Solomon said.

Read the full story in Wednesday's Wapakoneta Daily News.