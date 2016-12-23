Stylist celebrates 50 years

Wapak native Francine Slife has been practicing her trade and using her talents for hair styling for 50 years.

On Thursday, thanks to family and Trisa Dietrich and her other co-workers, she was greeted with a surprise party she she arrived at work.

Clients and family members dropped by Head Lines Styliing Salon at 2 S. Selzer St., to wish her well and congratulate her on reaching this milestone.

“I started beauty school while I was still in high school,” Slife said. “You could go during the summer and on weekends during the school year. So when I graduated high school in May, I finished up that summer and took my state boards.

Slife’s first job was at Dean’s, where she started in 1966.

She opened her own salon in 1972, called Doorway to Beauty.

See Friday's paper for the full story.