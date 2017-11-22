Students share Thanksgiving thoughts

With Thanksgiving Break on the horizon, we asked second graders at Wapakoneta Elementary School some questions about the holiday. Here's what they said:

What are you doing for Thanksgiving?

Taryne Barger: We're going to my grandma's house, we're going to a movie, and we're going to the pumpkin patch!

Braydon Wireman: We're going to both of my grandma's houses.

Madison Miller: Going to my grandma's until Thanksgiving and then we're going to my aunt's house to play with my cousins until it's dinner time.

What's your favorite Thanksgiving Day food?

Mazzimo Martinez: Tomatoes.

Olivia Hudnall: Turkey.

Avery Sheipline: Brownies.

Miller: My grandma...

