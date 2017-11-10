Students salute veterans

Wapakoneta Middle School took Friday afternoon to honor a gymnasium packed full of local troops, past and present, as part of its annual Veterans Day celebration.

Students at the school were asked to invite family members who have served in the armed forces to take part in the program.

The esteemed guests were treated to a small reception in the cafeteria before heading into the gymnasium for the day's main event.

Organized by the Student Council, the program featured a skit, several choral and band performances, the Wapakoneta VFW color guard, and guest speakers.

Although the event was officially organized by Student Council, President Kyleigh Engle says it was the whole school coming together for a worthy cause.

"Everyone just pitches in," the seventh grader said. "We all work on it from the beginning of the year. It's not just Student Council. It's everyone. We all enjoy it so much and we thank everyone for coming and for their service."

Part of why Engle...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.