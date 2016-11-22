Students present at conference

WAYNESFIELD — Eight Waynesfield-Goshen sixth-graders recently got the opportunity to present a project they created at the Ohio School Board Association Annual Conference.

Out of the more than 600 schools in Ohio, 100 are selected to present at the conference. Students in attendance included, Riley Kirian, Chase Dunson, Roman James, Kyra Sutherland, Hayden Fox, Ben Brinkman, Olivia Griffith and Devyn Dotson. Many of these students have presented at the conference the past three years.

“We read a book, and then I always do a project that correlates to the book in the attempt to have it always remain in the students' minds, so they'll always remember that book and they'll remember the project they did,” K-5 Guided Reading Group Instructor Deb Johns said.

The project presented at this year's conference was a castle diorama the students created last year as part of their fifth-grade guided reading group project. It was based around a book titled, “The Castle in the Attic.” It took about three months to complete and was created using blue board insulation foam, the students said.

