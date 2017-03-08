Students get wired

Wapakoneta Elementary School, Cridersville Elementary School and Wapakoneta Middle School joined together Tuesday to conduct the district’s first parent/student tech night, called #GetWired@WCS.

Get Wired took place at the middle school and gave students a chance to share with their families all the technology resources they use while at school. Families also participated in activities in the MakerSpace.

“We want our parents to be informed about what our kids are doing on electronics at school,” said Elementary School Assistant Principal Nikki Sutton, who was in charge of the event. “We want our kids to show their parents what kinds of things they’re doing.”

