Stores gear up for Open House
Several downtown stores are hosting the annual Holiday Open House today, Saturday and Sunday. In all, 18 businesses this year are supporting the annual kick-off to the holiday season.
The Wapakoneta Daily News spoke with representatives of several stores to find their plans. Information on a few of the businesses was published in Thursday’s newspaper. The remaining businesses are provided here:
Coffe Amor
Hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Discount Outlet
Special hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all through the weekend.
Special: A wide variety of Christmas lights for sale.
Everyday Furniture & More
Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Specials: Cider and cookies will be available.
Interior Motifs
Extended hours: Until 8 p.m. Friday; until 6 p.m. Saturday; Noon... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.
