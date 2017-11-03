Stores gear up for Open House

Several downtown stores are hosting the annual Holiday Open House today, Saturday and Sunday. In all, 18 businesses this year are supporting the annual kick-off to the holiday season.

The Wapakoneta Daily News spoke with representatives of several stores to find their plans. Information on a few of the businesses was published in Thursday’s newspaper. The remaining businesses are provided here:

Coffe Amor

Hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Discount Outlet

Special hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all through the weekend.

Special: A wide variety of Christmas lights for sale.

Everyday Furniture & More

Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Specials: Cider and cookies will be available.

Interior Motifs

Extended hours: Until 8 p.m. Friday; until 6 p.m. Saturday; Noon...