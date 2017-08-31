Steinke Chiropractic plans move of main office

Steinke Family Chiropractic is moving. According to Dr. Joshua Steinke the business is moving over Labor Day weekend and will reopen on Auglaize Street across from the Auglaize County Fairgrounds on September 5.

"A different opportunity for us, to be in a good location yet," Steinke said, "and still have a good place to serve the community."

Steinke is a native of Wapakoneta and along with his wife Randee they have four children and never thought of moving out of Wapakoneta. Randee also works at Steinke Family Chiropractic where she is the office manager.

According to Steinke the move comes due to the fact that his five-year lease at his current location is up and he was looking at different options and found a building that was once a chiropractor's office across town.

The current building on Dixie Highway was once an accountant's office and never quite had the set-up or feel of a doctor's office, even after all the work done to the space to accommodate the business.

"It's not necessarily bigger or smaller (the new building), it's just laid out better for what we do" Steinke said.

The new space on Auglaize Street was always a doctor's office of some kind and now will be again. There will also be a licensed massage therapist in the building as well.

This is the second time since the business was started five years ago that it has moved, although the first move was just a space swap with Merritt Real Estate, who occupies the space next door and is also moving . . .

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Thursday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.