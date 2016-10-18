Status of missing $281K haunts council

The Wapakontea City Council met Monday evening with a light agenda, but the question of a utilities underpayment, to the tune of $281,000, persists.

First Ward Councilman Jim Neumeier asked if anything was being done regarding the underpayment of utilities by General Aluminum, with his main concern being if council and the administration are letting the issue rest.

Safety Service Director Chad Scott said he tracked down the original ordinance and the attachment and found that the document was signed by General Aluminum in 2013, but that the date had been struck out with a pen and 2012 written alongside, with no initials.

Mayor Tom Stinebaugh said that he was originally concerned because it appeared council had given the former safety-service director the authority to negotiate rates and the city may have no recourse.

“Now that I see that a legal document authorized by council has been altered after the fact, I have completely changed my mind,” Stinebaugh said.

Council President Steve Henderson said he has not signed off on the audit and is awaiting a legal opinion from the law director.

Law Director Dennis Faller stated he did not want to discuss the issue in open forum.

Asked by Neumeier if he would respond in a private forum, Faller added that he is not ready to respond at this time.

See the full article in the Tuesday, Oct. 18 edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.