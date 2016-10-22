St. Marys ends Wapak winning streak

ST. MARYS — The coach who started the Wapakoneta Redskins winning streak in the Western Buckeye League is the coach who ended it.

St. Marys Roughriders varsity boys football coach Doug Frye, who started the Redskins 33-game consecutive win streak in 2014, defeated his former team in a thrilling 13-7 win Friday. The win also ended Redskins varsity football coach Travis Moyer’s 86-game consecutive regular season winning streak.

“Our kids fought hard for 48 minutes. It was just a great high school football game and I am extremely proud of our kids,” Moyer said after Friday’s contest at Skip Baughman Field. “They are extremely disappointed. When you play in big games week-in and week-out sometimes it is going to go the other way — fortunately for us we have been on the other end many more times than we have been on this end.”

Pick up a copy of Saturday's Wapakoneta Daily News for the complete story.