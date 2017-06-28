St. Joseph Church preps for annual garage sale

St Joseph Catholic Church will be conducting its 21st annual garage sale on Thursday and Friday.

The garage sale will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday in the Parish Life Center. A tent next to the center will again be used for tools, large items and outdoor items.

The sale will include household items, tools, clothing, furniture, books, toys and more. according to Patty Severt, who is organizing the sale for the third time. Severt said they have a lot of Wapakoneta Redskins and Ohio State Buckeyes gear, as well as winter coats. Severt said that they raised around $4,500 last year and based on how much has been donated, expects to make more this year.

The church relies on items donated by residents of the surrounding area, and according to Severt, there is about 6,000 square feet of items for sale. Any unsold items will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul in Dayton, which will then donate or sell the items at a discounted rate to needy families. Severt said it is similar to Mercy Unlimited or Goodwill. Though St. Joseph has its own St. Vincent de Paul Center, Severt said the one in Dayton is much larger and is able to help more families.

Severt said she has been asked why they don't hold this during the community...

For the rest of this story, pick up Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.