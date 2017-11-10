Spreading Christmas around the world

It may only be November, but Wapakoneta Middle School students are already getting in the Christmas Spirit.

The Ambassador Club, which was formed for the purpose of easing the transition of new students into their new school, is taking up an additional cause this year: Operation Christmas Child.

The program, which is organized internationally by Samaritan's Purse, is a unique one, designed to spread Christmas Joy around the world to children affected by war, poverty, natural disasters, or any other adverse conditions.

Each child receives a shoebox stuffed with gifts, ranging anywhere from toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Boxes from Wapakoneta will also include a personal message.

"We're going to take pictures and put them in there, and little notes that say 'Merry Christmas from Wapakoneta Middle School,'' club advisor and guidance counselor Kristi Fisher said.

Earlier this week, with the guidance of Fisher and fellow advisor and counselor Mark Koch, members of the Ambassador Club packed the shoeboxes that they will send out next week.

"These boxes are going all around the world," Fisher said. "We're not sure where they're going to end up."

The club is working in conjunction with Harvest Baptist Church on the project. "We're doing the easy part. The hard part is getting them...

