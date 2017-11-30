Spencerville woman sentenced on evidence, OVI charges

Kylee R. Close, of Spencerville, was sentenced Nov. 17 to 180 days in jail, ordered to pay a fine and had her license suspended for five years for amended charges of attempted tampering with evidence and OVI.

Close was originally charged with tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and two counts of operating vehicle impaired, a first degree misdemeanor, for an offense committed on July 2, 2016.

Close's hearing for motion to suppress was on May 9 at 8:30 a.m. Close's next hearing for continued pretrial was on June 1 at 9:15 a.m. Close's next pretrial heating was set for July 17 at 11 a.m.

Close's final pretrial hearing was set for Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. Close had a hearing for a motion on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. A negotiated plea agreement was filed on Sept. 14. Count one, tampering with evidence was amended to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony. One OVI count was dismissed. The defendant was found guilty of attempted tampering with evidence...

