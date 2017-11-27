Special meetings called for mill project

Mayor Tom Stinebaugh on Wednesday called for a special meeting of the Wapakoneta City Council for 7:15 p.m. today. The mayor’s notice stated the meeting was regarding Pratt Industries, the company planning to construct a paper recycling and manufacturing mill in the Jobs Ready Site on the south side of the city.

The announcement also states that there will be a meeting of the city’s board of zoning appeals at 6:30 p.m. today and a planning commission meeting at 7 p.m.

City Law Director Dennis Faller clarified the purpose of the various meetings.

The purposes are to acknowledge receipt of the recommendation of the planning commission as to zoning for the city's property to be purchased and to be annexed to the city south of Short Road; to schedule the date for the 30 day public hearing on such zoning; and to bring...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.