Solid Waste District honors volunteers

The Auglaize County Solid Waste Management District held an appreciation breakfast Thursday morning in the meeting room at RJ’s Coffey Cup.

Ruth Brookehart from the New Bremen recycling center and Tom Elsass from the Buckland recycling center were awarded with certificates of achievement.

“As volunteers they have taken upon themselves a responsibility freely and take unmeasurable pride in the work that they do," Scott Cisco, Auglaize County solid waste management district coordinator, said about Volunteers like Brookhart and Elsass. "These individuals disperse payments, handle difficult situations and make sure additional volunteers are present when needed."

Charlie Steinbrunner from the St. Marys center and Daryl Vandervorst from the New Bremen center were also awarded with certificates of achievement for their continued dedication throughout the many years they have been involved.

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the WDN.