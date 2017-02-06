'Skins take bite out of Bulldogs

Wapakoneta hit seven of nine free throws in the final period as the Redskins held off a pesky Defiance team, 52-45, in Western Buckeye League boys basketball action Friday.

In addition to giving Wapakoneta a marvelous 17-1 record for the season, Friday's victory keeps the Redskins sitting on top of the WBL standings with a perfect 6-0 record, a mark they share with Ottawa-Glandorf, which also won Friday night with a 71-64 victory over Kenton.

Defiance held the lead for most of the first half against the Redskins Friday, as the Bulldogs mixed up defenses and did a good job of stopping the Redskins from penetrating through the lane. The Redskins didn't shoot particularly poorly, but just they didn't shoot a lot and found themselves on the short end of a 19-18 score at the half.

"That first first half was rough going," Wapakoneta had coach Doug Davis said. "We didn't shoot real well and their defense was tough on us. At halftime we kind of let them know that we weren't happy with the overall effort."

Thing picked up immediately in the the third as Wapak found its range coming out of the locker room. Gage Schenk dropped two quick field goals and Nick Schoonover nailed two treys, turning a one-point deficit into a 31-25 lead with 2:34 left in the third.

