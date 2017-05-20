'Skins Smoke Celina, reach district finals

After Celina scored a run in the top of the fourth to cut Wapakoneta’s lead to 2-1 in Thursday’s Division II baseball district semifinal at Patrick Henry, Redskins coach Jason Brandt stepped into the third base box and took a long look a right-center field.

“There,” Brandt said pointing at the Garrold Parratt Field sign in straight away center while addressing the troops in the dugout as they geared up to bat in the bottom of the inning. He jabbed his finger to the northwest again. “Straight away. Straight up the middle,” he said. “That’s where we gotta go. We need to be hitting them out there.”

Boy, did the Redskins get the message. And so did Celina.

Mike Burton doubled twice and scored twice, Nate Schroer had a bases-clearing triple and Mitch Apple had his first career home run as the top-seeded Redskins sent 13 batters to the plate and dropped nine runs on the Bulldogs in the fourth, then held the #2-seeded Bulldogs scoreless in the top of the fifth to invoke the run-spread rule and record a 11-1 win, securing a berth in the District Finals Saturday at Patrick Henry.

The ‘Skins don’t know who they will be facing in the district finals as of this writing because weather postponed the Thursday’s nightcap and Friday's makeup game at Patrick Henry in the bottom-bracket semifinal between #6 Defiance and #7 Maumee.

When Brandt was telling the troops to hit it straight away, he was taking physics into account. A stiff, constant breeze which appeared to start somewhere in Putnam County blew straight into the back of the Wapak’s third base dugout and on through to Detroit. Having left the anemometer in the car, a quick poll was conducted from several of the crowd to estimate he speed of the wind, with answers ranging from 20-MPH to batten down the hatches. The ‘Skins listened to the coach Brandt and used the mini-typhoon to their advantage big time. Both Burton’s doubles and Schroer’s triple both went deep to right center, while Apple’s dinger went straight up in the air and straight down the right field line and cleared the fence with room to spare.

Manny Vorhees had yet another fantastic day on the mound of the Brandt and the Redskins, going all five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out four and walking only one Bulldog batter.

The Redskins chased the Bullgdogs starter in the fourth and stroked 11 hits into game, with Burton, Schenk, and Gage schenk collecting two knocks apiece. Schenk also had two RBI in the nine-run fourth.