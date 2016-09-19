'Skins shutout T-Birds

Since practice started in mid-summer, Wapakoneta Redskins varsity boys soccer coach has preached the benefits of retreating because it is more important to win the war than to win a battle. The Redskins used this approach Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field. The Redskin midfielders often retreated the ball into their end just past mid-field throughout the game to reset their attack, all the while managing to take 15 shots on the Lima Central Catholic goalie as they defeated the Thunderbirds 7-0.

See more about the match in Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.