'Skins shutout T-Birds
By:
WILLIAM LANEY
Monday, September 19, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Since practice started in mid-summer, Wapakoneta Redskins varsity boys soccer coach has preached the benefits of retreating because it is more important to win the war than to win a battle. The Redskins used this approach Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field. The Redskin midfielders often retreated the ball into their end just past mid-field throughout the game to reset their attack, all the while managing to take 15 shots on the Lima Central Catholic goalie as they defeated the Thunderbirds 7-0.
See more about the match in Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.
